As a result of the thunderstorm, 110 settlements in 4 regions were cut off.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of the thunderstorm that passed through the country, damage to power lines was recorded in 5 regions. Currently, 110 settlements in the Lviv, Zakarpattia, Rivne, and Ivano-Frankivsk Regions remain without power. Most of them are in the Lviv and Zakarpattia Regions. Restoration work is ongoing. Also yesterday power was cut off in 36 settlements in the Volyn Region, currently all have been restored," the message says.

According to the report, a part of consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk and Volyn Regions were cut off due to technological violations.

As a result of shelling, power was cut off in 33 settlements in the Donetsk Region.

Also, due to shelling by the occupiers, part of consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv Regions remain without electricity.

It is noted that the electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants is fully sufficient to cover the needs of consumers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of yesterday's thunderstorm in the Lviv Region, electricity supply was disrupted in 57 settlements of the region.