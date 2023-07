In January-June, the DTEK Energy company commissioned 14 of the 27 coal pits planned for this year.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"DTEK Energy miners continue to make every effort to provide Ukrainian thermal power plants with sufficient rates and volumes of coal production for sustainable operation. For this purpose, in January-June of this year, the miners managed to enter more than half of the coal pits planned for this year - 14. One more the miners plan to commission in July," the report says.

According to the report, by the end of the year, 27 new pits are planned to be launched at the company's coal mining enterprises.

