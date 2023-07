In the first half of 2023, the thermal power plants (TPP) of the DTEK Energo company generated almost 7 billion kWh of electricity in the Ukrainian energy grid.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Over the past two months, the company's thermal power plants have released, on average, 20-30% more electricity into the energy grid than in May-June 2022. In the first half of the year, they generated almost 7 billion kWh of electricity into the energy grid," says the statement.

According to the report, from March to June, the company's energy engineers carried out seven repairs of TPP power units.

"The same amount is still in the process. These are planned repairs... The plan of the power engineers for this year's repair campaign is to bring 27 power units into order. In the first half of the year, UAH 1.5 billion was invested in planned repairs. By the end of the year, the company plans to increase the investment to UAH 3.5 billion... 1.4 GW of DTEK's thermal generation capacities were unavailable due to damage from attacks at the end of the last period. Their restoration requires at least UAH 7 billion," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, 1.4 GW of DTEK Energo's thermal generation capacity is unavailable to the energy grid due to Russia's aggression.