Western aircraft will not help Ukraine in a counteroffensive due to the branched air defense of the aggressor state of Russia. This was reported by The Washington Post on Tuesday, July 18, with reference to its own sources in the military leadership of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).

One of the experts said that instead of hoping for aviation, Ukraine should continue to put pressure on the occupiers "using a general military approach."

"U.S. officials say privately that Western aircraft will be of no use in the current fight because of Russia's branched air defenses. U.S. officials say they expect Ukraine to eventually push through the minefields and close in on Russia's main defensive lines. But Ukrainian forces should be careful about using artillery in demining, because it will be needed later," said a second U.S. official.

According to another source, the success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive depends very much on the West: "The West is doing everything right, only six months late," WP quotes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 18, the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the Ukrainian offensive is going slower than many expected.

On July 11, Ukraine and eleven countries signed an agreement to create a coalition to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 Fighting Falcon multipurpose fighters.

On July 12, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba predicted the appearance of the first F-16 fighters in Ukraine by April 2024.