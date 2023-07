Ukraine became a "battle laboratory" and showed an example of conducting hostilities in the 21st century. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Great Britain, Ben Wallace, Sky News reports on Tuesday, July 18.

Wallace described Ukraine as a "battle laboratory" for Ukrainian forces and their Western allies experimenting with new weapons and technologies to fight the Russian occupation forces of the aggressor state of Russia. According to him, Ukraine showed a desire to survive, for which it canceled the rules and norms of peacetime in order to test new weapons and modify weapons from allies.

"This innovation benefited Ukraine's allies as well. They had to take risks and experiment with things they may not have known if they worked. They became a battle laboratory for their own forces, and it showed us the way. I regret the circumstances, that it happened, but it showed how to act in a new way on the battlefield in the 21st century," said the British Defense Minister.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 12, Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that Great Britain is not an "Amazon" delivery service for weapons to Ukraine, and Kyiv might be wise to "show gratitude."

On July 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainians are very grateful to Great Britain for their support, and offered British Defense Minister Ben Wallace to explain how they still need to thank.

We will remind, on April 19, Wallace said that the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine will be successful, but will not be able to end the war in 2023.