President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainians are very grateful to the UK for its support, and suggested that Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom Ben Wallace explain how to thank. It is reported by Liga.News on Wednesday, July 12.

Zelenskyy commented on Wallace's words about the lack of gratitude of Ukrainians for the supply of weapons.

"It seems to me that we have always been very grateful to the UK, always grateful to the Prime Minister, or the right thing to say - Prime Ministers, and to Secretary of State for Defence Mr. Wallace, because really people in Britain have always supported Ukrainians. We thank you very much for that. I just don't know what he means - how else we need to thank. Let him write to me how I should thank people so that we are already fully grateful. And we can also wake up in the morning and thank the Secretary personally. I just really don't understand what the issue is," the President said.

Zelenskyy also asked Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov to call Wallace and thank him.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 12, Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace said that the UK is not an Amazon delivery service for weapons to Ukraine, and Kyiv might be wise to show gratitude.

On July 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there is no decision on the supply of long-range weapons by the United States to Ukraine yet.

Also on July 12, Zelenskyy separately thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for the decision to transfer cluster ammunition.