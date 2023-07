Donations for bail of Metropolitan Pavlo of UOC MP are being collected in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra right in the tem

In the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, clergymen of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) placed a box in the church to collect donations for bail for Metropolitan Pavlo Lebid, who was arrested with an alternative bail of UAH 33 million.

Photos from the Lavra testify to this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Priests of the UOC MP placed a special sign on the box for collecting donations with the following inscription: "On bail for Metropolitan Pavlo".

At the same time, the necessary amount to be collected is not indicated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested the vicar of the UOC MP monastery in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Pavlo (real name Petro Lebid) with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 33 million 300 thousand. The court ordered to keep Pavlo in custody until August 14.

Pavlo, the vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, declared that Ukraine does not exist and received a new suspicion.

The vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Pavlo of the UOC MP, faces a fine from UAH 3,400 to UAH 8,500, correctional labor for up to 2 years, or up to 3 years in prison for religious enmity and justifying the aggression of the Russian Federation.

The Security Service of Ukraine suspects Pavlo of inciting religious enmity and justifying Russian aggression.