Occupiers turned off mobile communications in Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka of Kherson Region and mercilessly evi

The Russian occupiers have turned off mobile communications and wired cable Internet connections in Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka of the Kherson Region and are mercilessly evicting families with children onto the streets.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Region, the Russian occupiers are mercilessly massively evicting all the locals who live along the banks of the Dnieper from their homes, along with their children, onto the streets," the General Staff reported.

Homes of the Ukrainian civilians are occupied by military units of invaders.

Previously, in Nova Kakhovka and Kakhovka, the Russian occupiers turned off mobile communications and wired internet connections.

In this way, they are trying to make it impossible to record and publicize the crimes of Russian troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers are trying to hide the outbreak of cholera in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk and Henichesk in the Kherson Region.

The partisan movement of Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians Atesh announced that Russian troops in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson Region are suffering from cholera. Every day, many soldiers of the Russian Federation are admitted to the military hospitals of the Kherson Region and the temporarily occupied Crimea with suspicion of cholera.