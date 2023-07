The Russian occupiers are trying to hide the outbreak of cholera in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk and Henichesk of the Kherson Region.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the temporarily occupied Skadovsk and Henichesk of the Kherson Region, an increase in the number of cases of acute intestinal infections was noted. The course of the disease has cholera symptoms," the General Staff reported.

The so-called occupying power does not recognize the increase in the number of diseases, tries to hide the deterioration of the sanitary-epidemiological situation in the region.

The occupiers began covert cholera vaccination of representatives of the so-called administrations and their closest entourage.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health stated that the information about cholera outbreaks in the regions that were affected by flooding after the Kakhovka HEPP was blown up by the occupiers is not true and is part of the enemy informational psychological operation.

On June 18, cholera-like vibrio, which can cause acute intestinal infections, was discovered in the territories of the Mykolayiv Region.

The partisan movement of Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians Atesh announced that Russian troops in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson Region are suffering from cholera. Every day, many soldiers of the Russian Federation are admitted to the military hospitals of the Kherson Region and the temporarily occupied Crimea with suspicion of cholera.