Court to recover UAH 1.8 billion from ex-owner of Financial Initiative Bank Oleh Bakhmatiuk in favor of NBU

On July 13, 2023, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv decided to recover from the former owner of PJSC Commercial Bank Financial Initiative Oleh Bakhmatiuk as a guarantor more than UAH 1.8 billion in favor of the National Bank.

This is stated in the NBU message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Funds are charged to repay the debt of PJSC Commercial Bank Financial Initiative on one of the previously provided and not returned refinancing loans.

In 2014, Financial Initiative Bank concluded a refinancing loan agreement with the National Bank to maintain liquidity in the amount of UAH 2 billion.

Oleh Bakhmatiuk vouched for the proper fulfillment by the bank of obligations to return credit funds and concluded a guarantee agreement with the National Bank.

Consequently, he made personal obligations to repay the debt owed by the financial institution to the National Bank.

Since both the bank and its owner did not fulfill their obligations, the National Bank in 2017 appealed to the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv with a claim to recover debts from it.

During the consideration of the case in court, due to collateral provided by property guarantors to ensure the fulfillment of the obligations of PJSC Commercial Bank Financial Initiative under the refinancing agreement, debt on the loan in the amount of about UAH 200 million was repaid.

Currently, six more cases remain before the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv on the claims of the National Bank against Oleh Bakhmatiuk as a guarantor on debts of PJSC VAB Bank and PJSC Commercial Bank Financial Initiative on other refinancing loans.

The total amount of Oleh Bakhmatiuk's debt as a guarantor to the National Bank is almost UAH 8 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NBU Board classified PJSC VAB Bank as insolvent on November 20, 2014, and PJSC Commercial Bank Financial Initiative on June 23, 2015.

The Prosecutor General’s Office approved the request of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office for extradition from Austria to Ukraine of the founder of the agricultural holding Ukrlandfarming, the former owner of the banks Financial Initiative and VAB Bank Oleh Bakhmatiuk, who is suspected of bribing the head of the State Fiscal Service.

The Criminal Court of Vienna decided to refuse to extradite businessman Oleh Bakhmatiuk, who is suspected of organizing the seizure of UAH 1.2 billion of the stabilization loan of the National Bank issued to VAB Bank.