The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) officially commented on the explosion at the Crimean Bridge.

SSU spokesman Artem Dekhtiarenko announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"In view of numerous media requests regarding the next incident on the Crimean Bridge, we inform you that the Security Service of Ukraine will disclose all the details regarding the organization of "a blast" after our Victory. In the meantime, we are watching with interest how one of the symbols of the Putin regime once again could not withstand the military load," he said.

Dekhtiarenko recalled that in one of the interviews, the head of the SSU Vasyl Maliuk said that the norms of international law, the analysis of the operational situation and the traditions of warfare allow cutting the logistical paths of the enemy.

The Crimean Bridge today is one of the transport corridors of military supplies for the Russian army.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the night attack on the Crimean Bridge is a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Naval Forces.

The Russian Federation closed traffic on the Crimean Bridge due to an "extraordinary event," social networks report the collapse of spans.