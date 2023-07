European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has condemned the suspension of the "grain agreement." She wrote about this on Twitter, European Pravda reports.

"I strongly condemn Russia’s cynical move to terminate the Black Sea Grain Initiative, despite UN & Turkiye’s efforts,” von der Leyen said.

According to her, the European Union is working to ensure food security for unprotected segments of the world's population.

"EU Solidarity Lanes will continue bringing agrifood products out of Ukraine & to global markets,” she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 22, 2022, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations (UN) signed an agreement on the export of grain from Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea. A similar document was signed by Turkiye, the UN and Russia.

On August 5, 2022, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain came out of the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk as part of this agreement.

Today, July 17, Russia announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of shipping in the Black Sea for the "grain corridor."

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor country of Russia, it is noted that without the participation of Russia, the "Black Sea Initiative" ceases to function on July 18 and only if specific results are obtained, Russia will be ready to consider the resumption of the "agreement."