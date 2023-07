Military search exercises to take place in Kyiv on July 17-20

In Kyiv, military search exercises will be held on July 17-20. Therefore, residents are asked not to go to the forest. It was reported by the Darnytskyi District State Administration.

"During the next three days (July 17-20), the Darnytskyi Forestry will undergo military search exercises of the grouping of Kyiv's forces and defenses," the statement said.

Given this, Kyiv residents are asked to refrain from visiting the forests.

It is noted that the purpose of the exercises is to increase combat capabilities and coordination.

Besides, residents were reminded of the ban on filming and publishing video and photo materials of the movement of our military and equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, explosions were heard again in the Vyshhorod District near Kyiv due to the training of sappers.

Ukraine will need more than 10 years to clear agricultural land from mines.