Russia fired 11 missiles at Ukraine in a day.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Tonight, the Russian Federation carried out another missile and air strike against Ukraine. Information about the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 11 missile and 49 air strikes, carried out 48 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas," the General Staff reported.

As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, civilians were injured, residential buildings, commercial and administrative buildings, as well as private motor vehicles were damaged.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains very high.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation has increased the number of warships in the Black Sea - from nine to 11, among them - two missile carriers, their total salvo is 12 Kalibr missiles.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine took part of the village of Staromayorske in the Donetsk Region, which is located near the recently de-occupied Makarivka and 30 km from Vuhledar.