The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) occupied part of the village of Staromayorske (Donetsk Region), located near the recently de-occupied Makarivka and 30 km from Vuhledar.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the General Staff of the AFU.

The military noted that the Russians had lost part of their positions in Staromayorske. And although they tried to fight back a part of the village, they failed.

"In the northern part of Staromayorske, Donetsk Region, the enemy forces made an unsuccessful attempt to restore the lost position. Airstrikes were carried out in Vremivka, Blahodatne, and Makariv Districts of Donetsk Region," the General Staff reported.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU had previously liberated Rivnopil, located at the junction of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

According to the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar, at the end of last week, the AFU in the east began counteroffensive actions in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Yahidne, Klishchiyivka, and Kurdiumivka, on each of the axes the advancement made from 1 to 2 km.

Maliar reported that since the beginning of the counteroffensive, the AFU have liberated a territory of 130 square meters from the occupiers in the south of Ukraine.