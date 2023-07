The first group of pilots from Ukraine has already left for F-16 fighter pilot training. Ukraine has been given dozens of training grounds, so this group will not be the last.

This was announced by the spokesperson for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Yurii Ihnat, on the telethon air.

"The first group of pilots is the first wave that will go for re-training, then the second, and so on. These pilots will already undergo direct training with instructors from various countries, providing us with sites. We are talking about dozens. We are waiting; the first group has left, the second will follow," he said.

Ihnat noted that Ukraine cannot send everyone to re-training and "we probably won't receive three squadrons at once."

"Let's see how decisions will be made within the aviation coalition," the speaker added.

As earlier reported, Ukraine and eleven countries signed an agreement on creating a coalition to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 Fighting Falcon multipurpose fighters.

In addition, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba predicts the appearance of the first F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine by April 2024. The training of Ukrainian pilots should begin in August, possibly at the beginning of September, in parallel with the preparation of legal decisions necessary for the transfer of aircraft.