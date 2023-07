The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, allowed European countries to begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

This was stated by U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, CNN reports.

"The President has given the green light, and we will allow, support, facilitate and actually provide the necessary tools for the Ukrainians to begin training on the F-16 as soon as the Europeans are ready," Sullivan said.

According to him, European countries need several weeks to prepare for training opportunities. Sullivan assured that the U.S. is ready to join the training process now.

"The United States will not delay in ensuring that these F-16 exercises can begin," he added.

As earlier reported, Ukraine and eleven countries signed an agreement on creating a coalition to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 Fighting Falcon multipurpose fighters.

In addition, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Kuleba predicts the appearance of the first F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine by April 2024. The training of Ukrainian pilots should begin in August, possibly at the beginning of September, in parallel with preparing legal decisions necessary for the transfer of aircraft.