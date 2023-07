Units of the Russian occupation army conducted offensive operations in five directions in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. There were about 20 combat clashes during the day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Friday, July 14.

Russian invaders today attacked in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk directions.

Lyman direction

In the Lyman direction during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions west of Dibrova, Luhansk Region and east of Novosadove, Donetsk Region.

More than 10 settlements were shelled, in particular Nevske, Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region and Torske, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Donetsk Region.

Bakhmut Direction

Under heavy enemy air and artillery fire, our defenders successfully repelled all enemy attacks in the Berkhivka area of ​ ​ the Donetsk Region.

More than 10 settlements suffered from enemy artillery attacks, including Vasiukivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Dyliivka and Pivnichne (Kirove) of the Donetsk Region.

Avdiivka direction

The enemy held unsuccessful offensive actions in the Pervomaiske area. It launched air strikes in the areas of Avdiivka and Pervomaiske, Donetsk Region.

At the same time, the enemy carried out artillery attacks on more than 10 settlements, in particular, Berdychi, Lastochkyne and Avdiivka of the Donetsk Region.

Mariinka direction

The defense forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the offensive of Russian troops in the Mariinka area.

The enemy fired on more than 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Peremoha and Heorhiivka, Donetsk Region.

Mining direction

The enemy held unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of ​ ​ Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region.

It shelled the settlements of Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Novoukrainka, Blahodatne and Bohoiavlenka.

It is reported that during the day, the Russians launched 43 aircraft and one missile strike, and also carried out 17 attacks using multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) of various types.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today the representative of the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine, Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, said that the Ukrainian military was able to advance another 1.7 kilometers in the Melitopol direction.

And in its morning summary, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Ukrainian units had achieved success in the Bakhmut direction.