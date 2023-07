The Ukrainian military in the Melitopol direction advanced 1.7 km over the past week, said Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, Deputy Director of the Application Planning Department of the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine. This was stated in the message of the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine on Friday, July 14.

Urshalovych noted that units of the National Guard are preparing a bridgehead for expanding offensive actions in the Avdiivka direction. In addition, in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to pressure the enemy, active reconnaissance and fire defeat are carried out in order to prepare areas and lines for offensive actions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past day, July 13, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 550 Russian occupiers, 5 tanks and 24 artillery systems.

Also, during the past day, July 13, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched eight strikes on the Russian occupiers.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdiansk directions.