During the past day, July 13, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 550 Russian occupiers, 5 tanks and 24 artillery systems. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

So, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to July 14, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ about 236,590 (+ 550) people eliminated;

tanks ‒ 4,097 (+ 5) units;

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 8,008 (+ 9) units;

artillery systems - 4,449 (+ 24) units;

MLRS - 680 (+ 2) units;

air defense equipment ‒ 423 (+ 2) units;

aircraft - 315 (+ 0) units;

helicopters - 310 (+ 0) units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 3,783 (+ 31);

cruise missiles ‒ 1,273 (+ 2);

ships/boats ‒ 18 (+ 0) units;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 7,019 (+ 24) units;

special equipment ‒ 662 (+ 10).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, air defense forces shot down 16 of the 17 Iranian Shahed-136/131 drones with which the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine at night.

Anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the zones of responsibility of the South and East air commands were involved in the destruction of UAVs.

Besides, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdiansk directions.