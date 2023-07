Ukrainian intelligence has its sources of information in the entourage of the president of the aggressor state Vladimir Putin, thanks to which it usually knows what is happening. The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov announced this in an interview with Reuters on Friday, July 14.

Budanov said the uprising of Wagner PMC mercenaries last month led to even more instability in Russia's leadership system. According to him, Ukrainian intelligence intercepted a poll of the Ministry of Interior Affairs of the Russian Federation, which showed support for Yevgeny Prigozhin inside the aggressor state.

"We have our own sources. In the closest offices (to Putin), so to say. This is why we usually know what's going on," Budanov emphasized.

Reuters notes that the head of the Defense Intelligence did not provide any evidence, but recalled the exact prediction of a full-scale invasion of Russia: "Who turned out to be right? Us," Budanov said.

