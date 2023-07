Air Defense Forces shot down 16 out of 17 Iranian Shahed-136/131 drones launched by the Russian invaders to attack Ukraine at night.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Thus, it is reported that from the evening of July 13 to 4 a.m. on July 14, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 17 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

As a result of military operations in the southern and eastern regions, 16 Shaheds were destroyed. Also, during the night, the defenders of the sky shot down one reconnaissance UAV. Another six drones of the operational-tactical level were hit by the anti-aircraft defense last day.

It is noted that anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups of the Air Force, and air defense of other components of the AFU in the areas of responsibility of the air commands South and East were involved in the destruction of the UAV.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the south, the combat work of the air defense forces took place in difficult weather conditions because the enemy attacked with drones during a strong thunderstorm.

Overnight into July 13, occupiers attacked Ukraine with Shaheds, Kalibrs, and ballistics. Air defense destroyed 22 targets.

In Kyiv, the air defense forces detected and shot down about ten Russian drones.