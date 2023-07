The Russian invaders placed manpower and equipment at the Berezhok recreation base in the Donetsk Region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this in a summary, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the settlement of Zuhres in the temporarily occupied Donetsk Region, the occupiers have captured and are using the territory of the Berezhok recreation center to accommodate their units and military equipment," the General Staff has said in a statement.

In addition, the Russian occupiers, in violation of international humanitarian law, continue to capture medical infrastructure and children's health facilities in the temporarily occupied territories.

In particular, in Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region, the enemy uses one of the buildings of the city hospital to house its wounded terrorists.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the area of temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region, the lieutenant general of the occupying army of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation, Oleg Tsokov, was eliminated.

An explosion occurred at a recreation center captured by the Russians in the village of Prymorsk, Zaporizhzhia Region.