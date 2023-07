Due to bad weather, 140 settlements in 6 regions were cut off.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to bad weather and technological disruptions caused by it, 140 settlements in the Kyiv, Poltava, Lviv, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Chernivtsi Regions were cut off. The vast majority of them are in the Kyiv Region," the message says.

As a result of shelling, consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv Regions were cut off.

Also, as a result of the previous shelling, some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions remain without electricity.

"At night, the enemy struck another blow on the territory of Ukraine. The windows of the CHP boiler room were blown out by an explosive wave, the personnel were not injured, and the equipment was not damaged," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of Thursday, July 13, as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers, electricity was cut off in 7 regions.