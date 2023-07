Consumers in 7 regions were cut off due to enemy shelling - Energy Ministry

As of the morning of Thursday, July 13, as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers, power was cut off in 7 regions.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At night, the enemy carried out another missile and drone attack on the territory of Ukraine. No hits to energy infrastructure facilities were recorded. Enemy terror continues in the front-line and border regions with the Russian Federation. As a result of shelling, 17 settlements in the Donetsk Region, 4 settlements in the Kherson Region were cut off. Part of the consumers in the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Chernihiv Regions remain without electricity," the message reads.

As a result of technological violations, some consumers in the Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Chernihiv Regions remain without electricity.

It is noted that the electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants is fully sufficient to cover the needs of consumers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, July 13, Russia launched over Ukraine 20 Shahed-136/131 attack drones, 2 Kalibr cruise missiles and 1 Iskander M ballistic missile, the air defense forces shot down all enemy drones and 2 Kalibrs.