Biden reveals he agreed to Finland joining NATO in 'about three seconds'

U.S. President Joe Biden took "about three seconds" to say yes to a question from Finnish President Sauli Niinisto about the possibility of his country joining NATO.

Biden spoke about this on Thursday, July 13, during a visit to Helsinki, NBC News reports.

So, he noted that it took him "about three seconds" to say yes, when Niinisto called and asked about joining the Alliance after the aggressor state Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The publication recalled that the decision ended the ten-year promise of neutrality adopted by Helsinki after the Cold War. The U.S. leader called it “the fastest ratification that occurred in modern history.”

Besides, Biden told the President of Finland how he warned Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that he would bring NATO to his doorstep if Moscow worked to weaken the defense Alliance.

"You may remember my telling you, I said to our friend in the east that if he wants the Finlandization of NATO, he’s going to get the NATOization of Finland,” Biden added.

In Finland, Biden meets with the Finnish president and leaders of other Nordic countries, notably Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 4, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have completed the latest formalities regarding Finland's accession to NATO.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he was looking forward to Ukraine joining NATO.