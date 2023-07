The press secretary of the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Vladimir Putin met with the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, after the uprising. He stated that the meeting took place on June 29 and lasted almost three hours.

According to the Russian propaganda agency TASS, Peskov said this, commenting on the publication of the French publication Liberation, which claimed, according to information from Western intelligence sources, that the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been in Moscow since July 1, and also met with Putin.

"The president (Russian dictator Vladimir Putin - Ed.) had such a meeting. He invited 35 people to it - all the commanders of the detachments and the leadership of the company, including Prigozhin himself. This meeting took place in the Kremlin on June 29. It lasted almost three hours," said Putin's press secretary.

According to him, the details of the meeting are allegedly unknown, but Putin "assessed" the actions of Wagner PMC at the front in the war of the aggressor state of Russia against Ukraine, as well as the uprising itself.

Peskov claims that the Russian dictator "listened to the explanations" of the commanders of the Wagner PMC and offered them "further options for employment and subsequent combat use."

Besides, it is stated that the commanders of the Wagner PMC "outlined their version of events" regarding the uprising and allegedly expressed their commitment to Putin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the decision of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding Wagner PMC puts him and his subordinates in an awkward position.

Meanwhile, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said that the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, returned to St. Petersburg, and his fighters are in their permanent camps.