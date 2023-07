Ukraine will receive F-16 according to schedule, Russia will swallow it - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that the aggressor country Russian Federation should be afraid of the Ukrainian soldier, not F-16 aircraft.

Kuleba wrote about this on Twitter in response to Moscow's statement that it would consider receiving fighter jets as a threat in the nuclear sphere.

"The only threat to Russia is the Ukrainian soldier. That's who Putin and the company should fear most. Ukraine will receive F-16 on schedule. Russia will swallow it, despite the chatter of Lavrov," said Kuleba.

Recall that Ukraine and eleven countries signed an agreement on the creation of a coalition for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 Fighting Falcon multifunctional fighters.

Besides, Kuleba predicts the appearance of the first F-16 fighters in Ukraine until April 2024. Training of Ukrainian pilots should begin in August, perhaps in early September, in parallel will be the preparation of legal decisions necessary for the transfer of aircraft.

On July 6, the Romanian High Council of National Defense announced that Ukrainian pilots will be able to train on F-16 fighters in a training center that is going to be opened on the territory of the country.