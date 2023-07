The court overturned the decision to suspend Andrii Pavelko from the post of president of the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF).

This was reported by the press service of the UAF, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The court did not extend the decision on the suspension of Andrii Pavelko from the post of UAF president," the message reads.

The association's lawyers informed the press service about this.

The relevant decision was made today by the Shevchenkivskyi Court of the city of Lviv.

In addition, the specified decision on suspension, the extension of the term of validity of which was constantly demanded by the prosecutors, never came into force.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a letter from Zoran Lakovic, the director of UEFA national associations, was sent to the name of the first vice-president of the Ukrainian Association of Football, Anatolii Demianenko, in which he talks about the situation surrounding the UAF and cases against the association's management.

Earlier, the Pecherskyi District Court extended the suspension of the president of the Ukrainian Association of Football Andrii Pavelko until July 9.

The president of UAF Pavelko was arrested in a courtroom in Lviv.