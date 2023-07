President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there is no decision on the supply of long-range weapons by the United States to Ukraine yet. The head of state said this at a press conference, answering the question when Ukraine will receive ATACMS long-range missiles.

"I don't know. How to tell you... There are such conversations, so far there is no decision. It is better not to raise the question, because there are expectations of people, military, everyone. It is important to do first, and then share information, how it happened.

We have a difficult decision for which I am grateful to Biden. We started this conversation about cluster munitions a very long time ago, months ago, we talked about it. I am grateful that there is such a decision," he said.

"I am grateful to President Biden, his team, that we managed to get that result. So wait, not all at once," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of France Emmanuel Macron said that France will transfer long-range SCALP missiles to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the United States confirmed the transfer of cluster ammunition to Ukraine as part of military assistance.