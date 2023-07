It's about justice. Zelenskyy thanks Biden for decision on transfer of cluster munitions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi separately thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for the decision on the transfer of cluster munitions and emphasized that this is a matter of justice and protection, as Ukraine will use cluster munitions exclusively for the military targets of the enemy in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

He said this during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

In response to a journalist's question about cluster munitions, President Zelenskyy noted that there are times when the views of Ukraine and the United States do not match in detail and states have their own views on issues.

In this regard, he separately expressed gratitude to U.S. President Joe Biden for the decision to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine: "I know that this was a challenge for the United States and Congress, and there are people who do not share this support."

"Regarding cluster munitions. I want us to look at this as at justice. Russia constantly uses cluster munitions on our territory, fights exclusively on our land, kills our people. It has been using cluster munitions for many years, constantly. The help we can to receive from the United States regarding the decision on cluster munitions, it is for use purely for military targets, purely in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," Zelenskyy explained.

President Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine defends itself and does not use cluster munitions on the territory of other states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov expressed hope that cluster munitions from the U.S. could "change the rules of the game" in the fight against Russian troops.

It will be recalled that on July 7, the United States of America confirmed the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of military aid. The USA hesitated for a long time whether to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions, but after written guarantees from Ukraine, they agreed to transfer new weapons.

However, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said they did not approve of the United States' decision to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions to help break through Russian defense lines.

Reznikov reported that Ukraine has five principles for using cluster munitions.