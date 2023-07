A drone of the aggressor state of Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia, as a result of which six people were injured, including a small child. This was stated in the message of the Ministry of Interior Affairs on Wednesday, July 12.

"Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the enemy attack, 5 people were injured, of which one child. The injured were treated and hospitalized with ambulances to hospitals," the report said.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service who assisted people worked at the scene. Psychologists escorted one of the victims home due to poor health, the Ministry of Interior Affairs notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of Russia in the war in Ukraine on Tuesday morning, July 11, amounted to the 540 of the invaders, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 235,020 of the military.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to advance in the Bakhmut direction and have successes. In some places, the occupiers are trapped.

Meanwhile, the 3rd assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated the 83rd air assault brigade of the army of the invaders in the Bakhmut area and captured 10 invaders from there.