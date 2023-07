Great Britain will provide Ukraine with ammunition, vehicles and USD 65 million for equipment repairs

On Tuesday, July 11, the British government announced that it would provide Ukraine with more than 70 combat and logistical support vehicles, thousands of rounds of ammunition for Challenger 2 tanks, and a GBP 50 million (USD 64.7 million) support package for equipment repairs.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to the British government.

In addition, together with the support package, Great Britain will also launch a project through NATO to create a medical rehabilitation center for the Ukrainian military, the funding of which will come through NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine.

The UK also said that all G7 members - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States - are expected to sign on Wednesday, July 12, a new agreement that will include long-term security commitments for Ukraine .

"Supporting Ukraine's progress towards NATO membership, combined with formal multilateral and bilateral agreements and the overwhelming support of NATO members, will send a strong signal to President Putin and restore peace to Europe," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement published by the government.

Sunak will strongly support the simplification of Ukraine's path to NATO membership, the British government said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the G7 countries (USA, Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan) intend to sign a long-term security agreement with Ukraine.

We will remind you that in the middle of June, the Financial Times wrote with reference to its own sources that the West intends to offer Ukraine long-term security guarantees instead of NATO membership.