Zelenskyy agrees with Rutte on start of Ukrainian pilots’ training on F-16 fighter jets in August

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, on the start of training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets in August. Zelenskyy announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Meeting with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte. Concrete things. We agreed to start pilots training in August. We are approaching a decision on modern aviation for Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyy also admitted that he and Rutte agreed on a specific contribution of the Netherlands to the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense and artillery.

He thanked the Netherlands for its support on the way to NATO, both in terms of the invitation and security guarantees on the way, in particular on a bilateral basis.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 11, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, announced that Ukraine and 11 countries signed a memorandum on the creation of a coalition to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 multi-purpose fighters. In particular, the memorandum was signed by: Great Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Sweden.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, announced that the schedule of training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, which was supposed to start in June, has been postponed.