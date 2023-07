The High Anti-Corruption Court extended the arrest of the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, with a bail of UAH 75 million.

The court made such a decision on July 11, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The investigative judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court extended the term of the preventive measure against the former head of the Supreme Court in the form of detention with the alternative of providing bail in the amount of UAH 75 million.

The term of the preventive measure is until September 8, 2023 inclusively.

In the case of bail, the suspect is subject to procedural obligations:

- to come to the court, prosecutor, detective upon every request;

- not to leave Kyiv without the permission of the court, prosecutor, or detective;

- notify the court, the prosecutor, the detective about a change of place of residence and work;

- refrain from communication with the persons specified in the court order;

- hand over to the State Migration Service of Ukraine passport for traveling abroad, other documents giving the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine;

- wear an electronic means of control.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the former head of the Supreme Court is suspected of having committed a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Kniazev was kept in custody, but the bail was reduced from UAH 107 million to UAH 75 million.

According to our sources in the law enforcement agencies, Vsevolod Kniazev is suspected of having received almost USD 3 million in bribes from people close to the businessman and former member of the Verkhovna Rada Kostiantyn Zhevaho, who is on international wanted list, for a decision in his favor.