The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue their counteroffensive in three directions of the front, in particular in two areas near Bakhmut. However, the occupiers are actively defending themselves and withdrawing reserves.

This was announced by the spokesperson for the General Staff of the AFU, Andrii Kovaliov, on the telethon air.

In particular, the defense forces continue to conduct offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Melitopol, and Berdiansk axes.

"On the Bakhmut axis, our troops continue to conduct offensive operations north and south of the city of Bakhmut. They have had some success on the Bila Hora axis – Andriyivka and Bila Hora – Kurdiumivka; they are entrenched on the achieved lines. Our soldiers inflict fire damage with artillery on identified enemy targets, carry out counterbattery measures fight," Kovaliov noted.

According to him, the enemy is putting up strong resistance near Bakhmut, moving troops and using reserves.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops on the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes. The Russian occupiers are actively using reserves here, suffering significant losses. Heavy fighting continues in the indicated directions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrainian soldiers continue to advance in the Bakhmut direction and are making progress. In some places, the occupiers find themselves trapped.

Meanwhile, the 3rd Assault Brigade of the AFU defeated the 83rd Assault Brigade of the occupying army on the Bakhmut axis and captured ten invaders from there.