ISW reported on alleged advance of Russians to the west of occupied Kreminna

Analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that the Russian occupying army allegedly managed to achieve some successes on the Lyman axis west of the temporarily occupied Kreminna.

This follows from a statement posted on the ISW website.

The alleged success of the Russian troops in this direction is evidenced by geo-located footage of the work of Ukrainian artillery at positions near the settlement of Torske.

According to ISW analysts, this allegedly indicates that Russian troops managed to launch an offensive and advance west of Kreminna.

ISW also added that, according to Russian military bloggers, the occupying forces are allegedly conducting an offensive on the Svatove-Kreminna line and in the forest area southwest of Kreminna.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, earlier today, the General Staff of the AFU reported that Russian troops were trying to advance in five directions. During the past day, 29 combat clashes took place.

Units of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the AFU defeated the 83rd Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the Bakhmut axis.

The Ukrainian military captured several paratroopers and lectured them on the history of Ukraine.