President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who came to Lithuania on Tuesday to attend the NATO summit, stressed the need for the Alliance to grant Ukraine membership. Zelenskyy said this at a concert in Vilnius in support of Ukraine's membership, European Pravda reports.

The head of state emphasized that he came to Lithuania "with faith in the decision, with faith in a strong NATO; NATO, which does not doubt, does not waste time and does not look back at any aggressor."

"And I would like that belief to become confidence - confidence in the decisions we deserve, all of us deserve, and that every warrior of ours, every citizen of ours, every mother of ours, every child of ours expects. And is that a great desire?" he asked rhetorically.

"NATO will give Ukraine security. Ukraine will make NATO stronger," Zelenskyy concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine will receive a positive and strong message in the communique of the leaders of the North Atlantic Alliance countries, which will definitely help in the country's path to NATO membership.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine's path to NATO will definitely become shorter.