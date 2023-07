SSU detains enemy informant who collected intelligence on movement of AFU units in east

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported the detention of a man who informed the Russian occupiers about the movement of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in order to help them disrupt the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Bakhmut direction.

This is stated in the message of the press service of the SSU, which was published on Tuesday, July 11.

The detainee was a 48-year-old resident of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region, who at his own request decided to cooperate with the Russian occupiers.

On the instructions of the occupiers, the man tried to track the routes of movement of armored vehicles of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, which was involved in the counterattack in the east, in particular in the Bakhmut area.

He remotely transmitted the received information to the so-called "national police" of the DPR group with the help of one of the messengers.

The SSU noted that the man attracted two more residents of Kramatorsk to collect information. They also monitored the movements of the Ukrainian military.

The attacker was detained by SSU operatives during another "task" that he received from the Russian invaders.

The man is currently in custody. He was informed of the suspicion under Part 7 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (providing armed formations of the aggressor state with assistance in conducting hostilities against the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations).

The detainee and his accomplices, who are also awaiting prosecution, face up to 15 years in prison.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, July 10, the Security Service of Ukraine announced the detention of a resident of the Mykolaiv Region who helped the invaders prepare a missile attack on a military hospital.

And on June 26, the SSU announced the detention of a Russian spy who scouted the defense of the South Ukraine NPP.