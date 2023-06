The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) neutralized an agent of the special services of the aggressor country of Russia, who collected information about the defense of the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in the Mykolaiv Region.

This was reported by the SSU Department in the Odesa Region.

The henchman of the occupiers was a resident of Yuzhnoukrainsk, where the Nuclear Power Plant is located. Russian special services drew attention to the man through his publication of pro-Russian messages on the Telegram messenger.

On the instructions of the occupiers, the man collected information about the locations of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, which provide protection for the NPP and the satellite city of the station.

The SSU reported that the occupiers intended to use information from the agent when planning missile strikes.

A spy who scouted the defense of the South Ukraine NPP was detained. Photo: SSU

It is noted that during the cooperation with the occupiers, the man received about UAH 9,000 from them.

The spy was detained "red-handed" when he was going to transfer to the occupiers photos and coordinates of one of the military facilities of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The man was chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention. Law enforcement agencies continue pre-trial investigation to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in mid-March 2022 it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine rejected units of Russian troops who tried to seize the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant. Then the occupiers were almost 30 kilometers from the station.

We also reported that in April 2022, the SSU detained three Russian soldiers who were hiding in the homes of local residents after a failed attempt to seize the Nuclear Power Plant.