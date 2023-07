In the Tavria direction, the number of Russian soldiers surrendering is growing. Valerii Shershen, spokesman for the joint press center of the Tavria Defense Forces, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"The losses of the enemy killed, wounded and prisoners are very significant... Last day we recorded that 19 people surrendered. In the previous day, there were 10 prisoners. For the first time, such a large number of prisoners were recorded in the summer and during the offensive actions of the Tavria group," said Shershen.

The speaker believes that these data indicate the low moral and psychological state of the enemy's personnel and at the same time the success of the Ukrainian offensive.

"We are defending ourselves. We do not allow the advance of the enemy, who periodically makes maximum efforts to somehow take possession of our positions. Their goal has not changed - this is the capture of Mariinka. But we do everything, fight back and do not lose ground," the press officer added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian soldiers continue to advance in the Bakhmut direction and have successes. In some places, the occupiers are trapped.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, July 9, the situation on the eastern and southern fronts did not undergo significant changes, but there is a certain advance on the southern flank near Bakhmut.