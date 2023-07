NATO member states have reached a unified view on Ukraine's integration into the Alliance. U.S. President Joe Biden stated this in a joint speech with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"This is a very important, critical moment for Ukraine and the NATO issue, which you continue to strive for. The role of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg actually plays an important role. We agreed on the wording that you proposed that is relevant to Ukraine's accession to NATO. We strive for a long unified NATO," the U.S. President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine will receive a positive and strong message in the communique of the leaders of the North Atlantic Alliance countries, which will definitely help in the country's path to NATO membership.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine's path to NATO will definitely become shorter.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accepted the invitation of the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg to participate in the NATO summit on July 11-12 in Vilnius (Lithuania).

Ukraine expects to receive a clear invitation to membership in the Alliance at the Vilnius NATO Summit, as well as security guarantees on the way to NATO membership.