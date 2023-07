In the city of Krasnodar of the aggressor state of Russia, the former commander of the Krasnodar submarine of the Black Sea Fleet, Stanislav Rzhitsky, was shot. This was stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Tuesday, July 11.

"On July 10, the "submariner" was jogging in the Krasnodar Park of Culture and Recreation named after the 30th anniversary of the victory. Around six in the morning, seven shots were fired at him with a Makarov pistol. As a result of gunshot wounds, Rzhitsky died at the scene. Due to heavy rain, the park was deserted, so there are no witnesses who can give details or identify the attacker," it said.

The Defense Intelligence informs that the Krasnodar submarine is one of six submarines of the Varshavyanka project, part of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy, each of which is capable of carrying up to four Kalibr-type cruise missiles. 2nd rank captain Rzhitsky at least since 2006 lived in Sevastopol. For some time he was the commander of the Alrosa submarine, and after that he was appointed commander of the Krasnodar submarine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 10, Russian media reported the murder of Stanislav Rzhitsky, deputy head of the mobilization work department and commander of the Krasnodar submarine.

On June 21, the developer of the first Soviet fusion bomb Grigory Klinishov died in Russia.

On January 9, the developer of Kalibr missiles, the scientific director of the Almaz-Antey aerospace defense concern, Pavel Kamnev, died in Russia.