He was driving 100 km/h and was drunk. Results of examination of the head of court who killed national guardsm

The expert examination confirmed that the head of the Makariv Court of the Kyiv Region, Oleksii Tandyr, who hit a National Guard soldier at a checkpoint in Kyiv, was drunk.

This was announced by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Forensic psychological examination confirmed that the judge who hit the soldier to death was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

"Having special legal knowledge and professional skills, the judge took measures to hide traces of alcohol intoxication and make it impossible to determine the amount of alcohol in the biological fluids taken from him," the SBI said.

However, thanks to a forensic psychological examination, the investigation was able to prove that the judge was intoxicated at the time of the fatal accident.

Also, according to the results of the auto technical examination, it was established that the judge was driving the car at the time of the accident at a speed of 100 km/h.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv took into custody without bail the judge Oleksii Tandyr, who hit a National Guardsman to death at a checkpoint in Kyiv.

Head of the Makariv District Court, Oleksii Tandyr, who fatally hit a national guardsman at a checkpoint in Kyiv, said that he was driving within the rules at a speed of 20 km/h.

The court gave permission to the investigators to forcibly take biological samples from the head of the Makariv District Court of the Kyiv Region Oleksii Tandyr.