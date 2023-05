The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has ordered the arrest without the right to bail of judge Oleksii Tandyr, who shot down to death a national guard at a checkpoint in Kyiv.

The suspected judge was taken into custody for 2 months without the right to bail.

At the request of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the judge was selected a preventive measure - detention for up to July 21.

Earlier, the High Council of Justice (HCJ) granted consent for the detention of the judge.

This decision was made as a result of the consideration of the submission of the Deputy Prosecutor General, which was submitted to the HCJ on May 26.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the chairman of the Makarivskyi District Court, Oleksii Tandyr, who shot down to death a national guard at a checkpoint in Kyiv, said that he was driving within the rules at a speed of 20 km/h.

The court gave permission to investigators to forcibly take biological samples from the head of the Makarivskyi District Court of the Kyiv Region, Oleksii Tandyr, who shot down to death a national guard at a checkpoint in Kyiv.

On May 26, the State Bureau of Investigation announced the detention of the chairman of the Makarivskyi District Court of the Kyiv Region Oleksii Tandyr.