The repair of the network infrastructure of the TPP was completed, which made it possible to connect a thermal generation unit with a capacity of 240 MW to the power system.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the repair campaign at the generation facilities continues.

It is noted that the electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants is fully sufficient to cover the needs of consumers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 21, another 100 MW thermal generation unit came out of scheduled repair.