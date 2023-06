One more TPP power unit comes out of planned repair - Energy Ministry

Another unit of thermal generation with a capacity of 100 MW came out of planned repair.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From the planned repair, which is taking place within the framework of the largest repair campaign of energy facilities since the time of independence, another unit of thermal generation with a capacity of 100 MW has come out. The repair campaign at the generation facilities - thermal, hydro and nuclear - continues. The electricity that produced by Ukrainian power plants is completely sufficient to cover the needs of consumers. There is no deficit," the message says.

Commercial import of electricity for the past day amounted to 100 MWh, there was no export of electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 14, the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company put into operation another power unit of one of the nuclear power plants after scheduled repairs.