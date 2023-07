34 settlements in 5 regions were cut off due to bad weather - Energy Ministry

Due to bad weather, power was cut off in 34 settlements in 5 regions.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to bad weather and technological disruptions caused by it, part of the consumers in the Kirovohrad, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv Regions remain without power. In total, 34 settlements have been cut off, the vast majority of them are in the Sumy Region," the message says.

As a result of shelling, power was cut off in 8 settlements in the Donetsk Region.

Also, due to shelling, part of the consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv Regions remain without electricity.

In addition, as a result of the fall of the debris of the drone in the Kyiv Region, damage to power lines was recorded, and 102 consumers were cut off.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 10, due to bad weather, electricity was cut off in 6 regions.