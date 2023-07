Electricity was cut off in 6 regions due to bad weather - Energy Ministry

Due to bad weather, electricity was cut off in 6 regions.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Damage to power transmission lines due to a thunderstorm was recorded yesterday, as a result of which some consumers in the Sumy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, and Kharkiv Regions were left without power. In the Dnipropetrovsk Region, 32,000 consumers were temporarily cut off due to bad weather. Currently, 4 settlements in the Chernihiv Region and 12 settlements in the Sumy Region remain without electricity. Restoration work is ongoing," the message reads.

As a result of shelling, power was cut off in 12 settlements in the Donetsk Region.

Also, because of shelling, some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv Regions remain without electricity.

According to the report, as part of the ongoing repair campaign, planned and a number of emergency and ongoing repairs on thermal generation power units have been completed.

It is noted that the electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants is fully sufficient to cover the needs of consumers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 8, 300 settlements in 10 regions were cut off due to bad weather.