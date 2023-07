On the night of June 11, the air defense forces of the South destroyed 22 Shaheds, two near-port terminals, including a grain one, caught fire due to the fall of fragments of downed drones. Two more drones hit the administration building of the port facility.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced this.

"At night, the terrorist country carried out a powerful drone attack on the south of Ukraine. The enemy directed several waves of attack drones of the Shahed-136 type from the Black Sea. The air defense forces did not allow the enemy's plan to attack the grain terminal of one of the ports of the Odesa Region to be implemented," the message says.

It is indicated that 22 drones were destroyed by the air defense forces of the South, two hit the administrative building of the port facility.

In addition, two near-port terminals, including a grain terminal, caught fire due to the fall of debris from downed drones. It is indicated that the fire was quickly extinguished, no critical damage and no casualties were recorded.

